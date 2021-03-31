Report from State of Michigan shows more women out of workforce during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The battle for equal pay has been fought by women for years. According to a report by The Michigan Bureau of Labor Market Information, the pandemic may have widened the work-place gap even more.

Amy Cell helps businesses in Michigan hire employees through her talent agency. She said since the pandemic hit, it’s been harder to find applicants.

“Women have been leaving the labor force,” Amy said.

It’s an issue that has grabbed the attention of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

“Women are four times more likely to drop out of the workforce because usually either taking care of kids or a parent at home,” Congresswoman Slotkin said.

The new report puts it in numbers. Stephanie Beckhorn helped put it together.

“Women lost over 136,000 jobs during last year. And you compare that to men, they have not only recovered in their job loss… they actually have additional jobs that have come forward,” Stephanie said.

She says on average, women in Michigan make 78 cents on the dollar compared to men.

Stephanie said she’s concerned.

“As a woman, as a mother of two teenage daughters, it certainly resonates with me. But it should resonate to everyone,” Stephanie said.

Congresswoman Slotkin said there are some bills in the U.S. Congress focused on the gender wage gap. She said one of them would increase penalties for people who violate equal pay provisions.