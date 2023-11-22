LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Democratic candidate Hill Harper was offered a significant lump sum to run against U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

The New York Times reports Michigan businessman Linden Nelson offered to pony up the cash for the television actor to drop out of the senate race and instead challenge Tlaib. Tlaib has been under scrutiny for her pro-Palestinian stance and activism. She represents portions of Detroit in Congress.

Hill, who has never held political office, is seeking the Democratic nomination for a senate seat. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is retiring next year, leaving the seat open. U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-7th) is the current favorite to replace Stabenow in the Senate.

Harper took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to attack the offer.

For me, this isn’t about one person or one phone call. It’s about a broken political and campaign finance system that’s tilted towards the wealthy and powerful. I’m running for the U.S. Senate because I believe the wealthy and powerful have too much representation in Washington. I’m running to be a voice for the people. I will not be bought, or bossed, or bullied. I’ve been fortunate: I’ve had a successful acting career, and I’m not someone who grew up thinking I wanted to be a politician. I’m not just running for the title. I’m not going to run against the only Palestinian-American in Congress just because some special interests don’t like her. I’m running because I want to break the stranglehold wealthy special interests have on our politics, whether it’s the Israel lobby, the NRA or Big Pharma. Hill Harper Tweet, Nov. 22, 2023. 3:54 p.m.

In an earlier post, Harper said he told Nelson “No,” to the offer.

“I won’t be bossed, bullied, or bought,” he tweeted.