LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new report on the Best Real-Estate Markets in the country was just released by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared 300 cities across 17 key metrics. Michigan cities performed exceptionally well on the metrics of home prices as a percent of income and median number of days on the market.

The three U.S. cities with the lowest median number of days on the market for homes are all in Michigan!

The U.S. cities with the lowest number of days on the market are as follows:

1. Warren, MI

2. Grand Rapids, MI

3. Dearborn, MI

This means homes are being bought very quickly after they are listed in Michigan.

Another metric Michigan cities performed well in is home price as a percent of income. The cities with the lowest home price as a percent of income are as follows:

1. Flint, MI

2. Detroit, MI

3. Dayton, OH

4. Lansing, MI

Flint, MI was also 14x lower than the highest city, Santa Monica, CA.

For the complete report on 2023’s Best Real-Estate Markets, click here.