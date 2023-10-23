LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in Lenawee County say they received a report of a shooting on the campus of Adrian College on Thursday, but no shooting actually happened.

Several police agencies in the area and the Adrian Fire Department responded and searched the campus. They found no victims, and nobody reported seeing or hearing a shooting.

Police now say the case is being investigated as a “swatting” incident and have determined the call came from outside Michigan.

Swatting is the illegal act of falsely reporting a crime in order to invoke a response from heavily armed police forces, such as SWAT.