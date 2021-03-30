REPORT: Opioid-related deaths increased by 30% in 2020 across 5 Michigan counties

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A new Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services report shows opioid-related deaths increased 30% in 2020 across five Michigan counties.

Those counties include ones in which Sparrow serves as a medical examiner: Ionia, Isabella, Ingham, Eaton and Shiawassee Counties.

Ingham County: Most of the drug-related deaths were opioid-related and accidental

For Ingham County, opioid, fentanyl and amphetamine-related deaths increased from the previous year.

Ingham County recorded 115 opioid-related deaths in 2020 and 16 non-opioid related deaths in 2020.

The most common drug-related death in Ingham County reported was Fentanyl, followed by Hydrocodone, Methodone and Heroin.

The most common drug-related death was caused by Fentanyl, a highly addictive narcotic used to treat pain.

Opioid deaths in Ingham County accounted for 87% of all drug-related deaths in Ingham County in 2020.

Approximately 95% of the total 131 drug-related deaths in Ingham County were accidental, 2% were suicidal and 3% were indeterminate, according to the Sparrow Forensic Pathology report.

Opioid deaths in Ingham County accounted for 87% of all drug-related deaths in Ingham County in 2020.

How old were the people in Ingham County who died from opioid-related causes?

The Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services report shows that the youngest Ingham County resident to die from fentanyl in 2020 was just 1-year-old. The manner of death is labeled as “indeterminate.”

The oldest Ingham County resident to die from a drug-related cause was a 74-year-old man, who died from diazepam and methadone.

Below is a list of the ages, the specific drug and manner of death by which Ingham County residents died of drug-related causes in Ingham County during 2020.

List of people, by age, who died from drug-related causes in Ingham County

Looking at all five counties’ drug-related deaths, opioids remain the primary reason for drug-related deaths, followed by Fentanyl.

Other highlights from the Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services annual report include:

 Total drug-related deaths increased by 22% (33 more)

 Opioid-related deaths increased 30% (37 more)

 Heroin-related2 deaths decreased by 42% (15 less)

 Fentanyl-related deaths increased by 47% (43 more)

 Methadone-related deaths were unchanged (steady at 15)

 Cocaine-related deaths decreased by 25% (10 less)

 Amphetamine/Methamphetamine-related3 deaths increased by 59% (17 more)

 Benzodiazepine-related deaths were unchanged (steady at 31)

 73% of all drug-related deaths were due to two or more substances (-6% from 2019)

 19% of all opioid-related deaths also involved at least one benzodiazepine (-1% from 2019)

 18% of all opioid-related deaths also involved ethanol (alcohol) (+1% from 2019)

The total drug death trend has continued on an upward trajectory from 2017 (152) to 2020 (180); the lowest total in the four year span was in 2019 (147) suggesting the beginning of a downward trend, however the number rose steeply in 2020 (180).

Opioid drug deaths have been relatively stable over the years 2017 to 2019 (125,125,123) with a steep increase in 2020 (160).

Opioid deaths involving fentanyl and/or fentanyl analogues has continued a steady increase over the four years 2017 to 2020, more than doubling from 66 in 2017 to 134 in 2020.

Deaths involving benzodiazepines have steadily decreased over the four years from 2017 to 2020.

Drug deaths involving amphetamines (primarily methamphetamine) have steadily increased in the four years 2017 to 2020, more than tripling from 13 in 2017 to 46 in 2020.

Read the report online here.