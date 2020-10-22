REPORT: Questions about Gov. Whitmer cause President Trump to leave ’60 minute’ interview early

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Erie International Airport Tom Ridge Field in Erie, Pa, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WASHINGTON (WLNS)– Questions about his rhetoric when speaking about Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, among other questions, lead President Donald Trump to leave a ’60 Minutes’ interview early.

That’s according to a recent report from The Washington Post.

A person at CBS familiar with that interview tells the post, The President was not happy CBS reporter Lesley Stahl asked him tough questions regarding his rhetoric about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the size of the crowds at his rallies and his disputes with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. top infectious disease expert.

President Trump issued the following tweet after the interview:

I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted “takeout” interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and “magnificently brilliant” answers to their “Q’s”. https://t.co/L3szccGamP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

The President says he plans to release the interview in full prior to it’s Sunday airing.

A senior White House official told the post, the interview wasn’t that bad, and President Trump just didn’t like her tone.