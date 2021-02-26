REPORT: Rescue operations underway for person who fell through ice

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials from multiple agencies are searching for a person who fell through the ice covering Durfee Lake in Medina Township, reports the Hillsdale Daily News.

The lake is just south of Hudson, Michigan.

Hudson Fire Chief Jerry Tanner told Hillsdale Daily News that four people had fallen through the ice. Three have been recovered and were being transported to a nearby hospital. One has yet to be found.

Dive team members were deployed to search for the fourth person but they are still unrecovered.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>