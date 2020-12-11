Representative Angela Witwer applauds reinstatement of funds for county

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – State Representative Angela Witwer wrote a letter to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

She’s requesting funding for a road improvement project in Eaton County.

It would support the expansion of Auto Owners Insurance.

MDOT announced it has officially agreed to the representative’s request.

Witwer believes the project will help the community grow and will assist in keeping businesses afloat as the pandemic continues.

Previously, the MDOT Office of Economic Development denied the county road grants due to the economic shortage caused by COVID-19.

The project is set to begin in the upcoming fiscal year.