Representative Elissa Slotkin on short list to head up CIA

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Three Michigan democrats are reportedly being considered to lead major departments in President-Elect Joe Biden’s administration that include U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin on a short list to head up the CIA.

Representative Slotkin is a former CIA intelligence analyst who served in Iraq three times under former presidents Obama and George W. Bush.

U.S. Representative Andy Levin, from Bloomfield Township, is under consideration to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.

In addition, progressive groups including the Sunrise Movement and Justice Democrats started a petition endorsing U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.