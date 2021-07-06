Representative Slotkin to begin healthcare tour

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin is set to launch her “Cost of Care” tour later this morning.

She will travel across the Michigan`s 8th District in an attempt to raise awareness of her Real Time Benefits Act.

The bill, which was signed by former President Donald Trump, will let patients compare and shop for prescription drugs at the lowest prices.

The legislation will also assist seniors in selecting medical options that better fit their incomes.

Organizers say, Slotkin will speak with advocates, care providers and local seniors to discuss how the law will make the protocol of getting a prescription easier.

The first stop of the tour is in Rochester today, with Howell and Lansing later in the week.