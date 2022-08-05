LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was a rough Republican primary for the losing candidates.

Garrett Soldano reminded his supporters that there’s more to what’s happening in Michigan and the nation than this one race, but not all of the candidates handled the loss with the same grace.

Ryan Kelley, who doesn’t accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, didn’t accept the outcome of the 2022 primary either.

In a Facebook post after the race was over, Kelley said he was “not conceding.”

Even though he finished around 25 points behind the winner, he called for a “publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity.”

Kelley still faces charges for taking part in the rally and riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.