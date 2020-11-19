Republican members on Wayne County Board of canvassers ask to rescind votes certifying the election

Michigan (WLNS) – Overnight the two republican members on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers are now asking to have their votes rescinded so the election would no longer be certified

According to signed and filed affidavits posted by WXYZ, chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer, and member William Hartmann filed affidavits asking for votes for their votes to be rescinded.

Within the affidavit filed by Palmer, she says during the night of the vote “After being told by Ms. Anderson-Davis that I could not use my discretion regarding the anomalies. I believed I had no choice but to certify the results despite my desire to opposes the certification based on the incomplete record.”

Palmer also spoke with the Washington Post and said she was improperly pressured into certifying the election on Tuesday. She continued to tell the post that her experiences that night left her shaken.

The affidavit says, during the public comment section of Tuesday night. Palmer and her Republican colleague experienced threats towards them and their families.

If the affidavit request is granted, under Michigan law, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers will have until November 23rd to certify the election in Michigan