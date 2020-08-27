Republican National Convention continues tonight

Tonight, Pres. Donald Trump will speak and wrap up the Republican National Convention.

During the speech, he will formally accept his nomination to run for a second term in office.

ABC Political Director Rick Klein is here for you on what he says the President needs to do tonight.

“I think it’s two diverging messages. That’s out of the president’s going to try to bring together in the final night. One is. Uh, that Joe Biden is unqualified to be president Democrats as the vehicles of extreme policy. That’s been a major undercurrent of the entire week. The other is that things were okay before COVID-19 and the economic crisis and the racial crises that have rocked the nation hit as a joke as Mike Penn said last night, uh, let’s make America great.” Again, again, it may not be the most eloquent way to put the campaign message, but I think there’s something. Profound and understanding where Donald Trump is coming from and thinking he wants to rewind the clock a little bit since before these crises that have rocked his presidency and rocked the nation. If that’s the case, then I think he’s got a fighting chance to win reelection.

