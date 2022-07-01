LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of Republicans says it’s on the defensive against drag queens.

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was joined by a half-dozen Republican state representatives at the Michigan Capitol this week to discuss a bill designed to keep drag queens out of public schools.

The lawmakers admitted they were not aware of any schools that have actually brought drag queens in for a school day event. They referenced a sarcastic comment by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who jokingly suggested that each school should have its own drag queen.

The group pointed to drag queen events that happen outside of school and argued they were stepping in to prevent the shows from ever taking place on school grounds.

“I’m honored that we’re taking the first step today to protecting children,” Dixon said.