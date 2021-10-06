Republicans mistakenly join Democrats to adjourn state Senate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was confusion in the Michigan state Senate Wednesday afternoon as Republicans mistakenly helped Democrats stop a controversial vote.

The Senate was voting on Republican-backed bills that would make changes to voting laws in Michigan.

Republicans say the bills are needed to protect the vote, while Democrats argue the bills create voter suppression.

Democrats called for a vote to end session for the day. Despite it being clearly announced on the floor, apparently some Republicans weren’t aware of what they were voting on and joined Democrats.

With 18 aye votes, 17 no votes and one excused, the Senate was adjourned.

“The Democrats pulled some hijinks and I allowed us to be momentarily taken in. But it will not happen again and we will prevail in the end,” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said in a statement.

The bills will likely pass tomorrow. Some legislation on voting did pass Wednesday before the adjournment.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto the bills.