LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Emergency crews have responded to a minivan in the Red Cedar River. Crews were called to the scene shortly after noon on Friday.

This happened near the Beech St. bridge close to Cedar and Elm Streets.

Emergency crews have responded to a minivan in the Red Cedar River. (WLNS)

According to Lansing police, the female driver was on Beech St. and missed a turn, ending up in the Red Cedar River. There was also a 1-year-old child in the van. Both the child and woman were uninjured and able to get out. Both were taken to a hospital to be checked out.