WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) — One of the newest party scenes in New York City is missing a key ingredient–alcohol.

“The demand was something I had never expected,” said Elizabeth Gascoigne, who started this alcohol-free event company called Absence of Proof after deciding to stop drinking alcohol two years ago.

“The biggest difference I see is with my mental health and anxiety levels,” Gascoigne said. “I just feel a sense of calm that I hadn’t felt when I was drinking.”

A research analysis from the American Heart Association has another reason to cut back: it shows drinking just one alcoholic beverage a day can contribute to increased blood pressure, even in adults who don’t have hypertension.

Alcohol beverages are seen on a shelf at the It’s Italian Cucina restaurant on April 05, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

“The main risk factor with high blood pressure is cardiovascular disease. Uh, heart attacks, stroke–it can also [put] you at risk for kidney disease,” said Dr. Leigh Frame, Program Director for Integrative Medicine at George Washington University.

“A lot of people say they drink because they want to relax,” Frame said. “They say it helps them de-stress. Is that the case? That’s a very, very common misconception. There are many ways to manage stress. Maybe take a bubble bath or take a walk in nature or spend time with friends and family. Those all actually help manage stress. Alcohol does not.”

Dr. Frame also advises creating a ritual without alcohol to end the day, and finding a non-alcoholic beverage you enjoy, like tea. “One of the things we struggle about with is the, the social aspect,” Frame said. “You could go to the bar and have something else, or you could try and do a different activity.”

For Gascoigne, that includes her alcohol-free events. “You feel great, which is, like, a biggest life-hack,” Gascoigne said. “I tell people if they want more energy, is to remove alcohol for a while.”

“Proof,” that for Gascoigne, living well means living without alcohol.