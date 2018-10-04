Researchers find pot use in teens has long-term impact

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Cropped Photo: Brett Levin / CC BY 2.0

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Cropped Photo: Brett Levin / CC BY 2.0

(WLNS) - There's a health warning today for teens who smoke pot.

It could cause lifelong brain damage.

That's according to a new study in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Researchers tested the memory and reasoning of 3,800 13-to-17-year-olds.

They found marijuana affected teens' long-term cognitive abilities more than alcohol.

Not only that, the study found when students stopped smoking pot their memory didn't get better.

Scientists say they need to do more research to find out how and why the brain is affected by early marijuana use.

ONLINE: A Population-Based Analysis of the Relationship Between Substance Use and Adolescent Cognitive Development