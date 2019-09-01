Resident fed up with living conditions at Stockbridge apartment complex

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man living in a Stockbridge apartment complex is saying enough is enough after noticing that his elderly neighbor’s living conditions are unbearable.

A 71-year-old woman at Brookview Apartments hasn’t been able to use her toilet all weekend and her neighbor says that’s just not right.

“Senior citizens should not have to live like this no matter what,” said Gerald Moore, a resident at Brookview Apartments.

Unfinished flooring, cracked stairs, and a toilet that doesn’t work.

Moore lives next to JoAnn Kramer: the complex’s oldest and longest tenant.

“It’s government housing for them and I feel like the senior citizens here are being treated unfairly,” said Moore.

Even though Kramer didn’t want to speak on camera, he says to see the way she’s living made him want to speak up.

“Not to have a facility in their place is uncalled for,” said Moore.

Moore says when he reaches out to management, nothing happens.

“Sometimes it’s like talking to a wall. Nothing gets done no matter what you complain about, no matter what the problem is, it’s ‘We’ll get to it when we can or we get to it in two weeks,'” said Moore.

6 News reached out to KMG Prestige, Inc., the company that owns the complex, but we haven’t heard back.

Moore hopes they’ll fix Kramer’s apartment soon because he says it’s the right thing to do.

“This is not a joke. No normal human being would want any of their mother, grandmother, or family member living like this. They should not have to live like this,” said Moore.