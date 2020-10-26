Residential car facilities can now allow limited indoor visitation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The latest order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will take affect permitting some residential care facilities to allow for indoor visitation if certain circumstances are met.

Under the residential care orders, indoor visitation may once again be resumed if care facilities have had no new Covid-19 cases within 14 days and if the county the facility is based in is rated a low “A, B,C,D” on the Michigan Safe Start map.



If all these conditions are met, people who wish to visit a loved one may only do so by appointment and facilities will only limit outsider appointments to only two at any given time.



The new order will remain in place until lifted.