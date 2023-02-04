A vial of bed bugs collected by resident Kathi Cramer, who is tired of the slum-like conditions of her apartment building.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Residents at an apartment complex in Lansing are fed up with sharing their space with rodents.

The people living at an unnamed apartment complex on West Cesar E. Chavez Avenue say they’ve had to live in a way that nobody should —surrounded by trash and bugs.

Trash litters the apartment building inside and out. Used needles and a bag that had feces inside could be found nearby.

But residents claim that their landlord isn’t doing anything to take care of it.

“The only thing he comes out for is to collect the rent, and then he tells me if I’m not happy, ‘just move,'” resident Kathi Cramer said.

Cramer has lived at this apartment complex for the past 12 years. She said her landlord has done little to address the trash in the hallways and the bugs that come with it.

“I’ve been dealing with bed bugs constantly. I have bottles of them little critters — and roaches,” Cramer said.

On top of it all, Cramer said the building isn’t even secure. She often finds people sleeping or doing drugs in her hallway.

Another resident claims his door was kicked in when someone tried to rob him. That door still hasn’t been fixed, and anybody can break inside.

“All it takes is for somebody to take their knife, put it in between the frame of my door and the metal part of my deadbolt, and pop my deadbolt open while I am gone, and they can come in here and steal anything they want; do anything they want to my apartment,” resident Nathaniel Hathaway said.

The threat of somebody always being able to break into his apartment has Hathaway constantly on edge. He has trouble sleeping at night.

Hathaway said when he told his landlord he was going to replace the deadbolt, the landlord told him he didn’t have permission.

“His reply in text was, ‘I don’t give you permission to change my door or deadbolt,'” Hathaway said.

6 News reached out to the landlord, but received no response. A protest of the poor conditions is planned for Sunday.

This story will continue to be updated.