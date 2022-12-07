LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People who live at a Lansing apartment complex will be staying the night somewhere else.

This comes after owners of Everett Apartments ran into code issues, leaving some units in need of major repair.

City officials told 6 News that code enforcement officers were already called out before for safety and health issues.

A city spokesperson says when pink notices were posted, the property owner told the city that repairs would be made immediately.

Code enforcement officers say a new visit on Wednesday showed that those repairs were not made, causing some units to be marked as unsafe to live in. City officials were notified that people who live in these units are being moved to safer ones.

Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Service Department was also notified in case any more help was needed.