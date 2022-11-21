LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An apartment building in Lansing had no heat for a week, and residents say this is just the latest on a long list of problems

People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.

“I’m tired I mean we shouldn’t have to live like this I don’t care who you are,” said resident Leresa Edwards.

Edwards has lived at Holmes Apartments for about a year. She says the heat has been consistently turning off and on for months

“We barely have heat here. I have been without heat since last Wednesday. I called my landlord he came in and supposedly fixed it and by that night I didn’t have heat,” said Edwards.

Edwards says it doesn’t stop there. The building has no security and anyone can come in.

A single mother even moved her bed to the living room to be closer to the door to hear possible intruders.

Edwards says she looks out for her neighbors but she’s exhausted.

“It’s going to be on me because somebody came through my window trying to get in my door or something. It’s too many single women here for that and I’m tired,” Edwards said.

In one spot part of the roof is falling down.

“Stuff around this building is falling apart. The roof just blew off after the windstorm last week.,” said Edwards.

Back inside, several apartments have similar holes after a visit from maintenance.

“Plumbing is fine but they left our wall open for four months five months now. We have watched bugs come out of there, cockroaches and other bugs,” said resident Patrick Barnes.

Barnes says he has tried countless times to get things fixed and he’s fed up.

“We are living in deplorable conditions now. Management has been told and no one seems to have time for us,” he said.

6 News reached out to the management company that oversees Holmes Apartments and we have heard no response.