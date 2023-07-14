JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Reed Manor tenants who are protesting outside of the Jackson City Council today say they are tired of the apartment’s leasing office ignoring their concerns and requests.

They claim that, after business hours, people who do not live at Reed Manor, a 292-unit affordable housing property of Jackson Housing Commission, break into the empty apartments and squat.

Drug use is also an issue in the building — two overdoses have occurred here this year, which in fact happened on the same day.

I spoke with Michael Wahr, who said he is tired of being ignored. He wants to know what City Council will do about all of this.

“Everything’s a wreck down here. They’re not taking care of the facilities down here. You cant even go in the laundry facilities because they’re such a mess. You’ve got people living in and out of here; squatters and all that,” Wahr said.

Reed Manor’s leasing office was closed, so nobody was available to comment.