LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People who live in Lansing’s eastside neighborhood have added their fourth pride flag to the district’s sign after the previous three have been removed.

One neighborhood organizer said what started as a way to mark pride month has turned into a community example of perseverance after the latest flag has gone missing, base and all.

“When the first one went missing, and I’m an optimist guy. I am always optimistic about everything and when I saw it went missing, I said heck, maybe someone needed one,” said organizer Ryan Kost.

He said the Eastside Neighborhood Organization Board wanted to honor pride month and homeowners who are part of the LGBTQ community by flying a rainbow flag.

It was attached to a road sign on East Michigan Avenue. Kost said he didn’t think much when the first flag went missing. Its replacement was tied to the flag mount. But days later, that flag was gone.

The latest flag was locked to its mount and on Tuesday, only the broken mount was left.

“I understand that like there’s differences that people have. Difference is valid, different points of view. But that doesn’t entitle anyone to vandalize or destroy other people’s things,” said Kost.

Kost said he as filed an online report with Lansing police. Officials with the Department said those types of reports take time before the initial follow up. Businesses nearby do not have cameras pointed in that direction. One business owner told 6 News he found the incident disturbing.

Since the first incident, there has been an outpouring of support from around the neighborhood and Lansing.

Six people have donated their own pride flags along with others giving money and poles. Kost said what drives him to keep replacing the flag are his neighbors and the lesson behind the incident.

“I firmly believe our kids are watching. And if the kids can see that the bully wins, that’s not a lesson I want to pass on. I want kids to be able to see that good does prevail, the right thing does happen. Even in the face of someone constantly doing things like this,” Kost said.

Kost said he’s not sure who could be behind the missing flags but says he plans to replace them no matter how many times they’re taken.