LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A year after the mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus, a resiliency center will be opening in the city of East Lansing.

The United Resiliency Center, a program of the nonprofit Common Ground, will open at 1504 East Grand River, near the intersection with Hagadorn Road, “to focus on the community’s long-term healing” from the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting, according to a news release on Monday.

The center will provide services including victim advocacy, counseling, support groups, group activities, community outreach and education.

The staff there will be trained professionals who are local to the East Lansing community.

Flowers placed outside Berkey Hall after a shooting on MSU’s campus killed three students and injured five others. (Feb. 14, 2023)

“The center is a welcoming place where people will feel comfortable and be able to connect with others while finding appropriate services to assist in the healing process,” said Jamie Ayers, Director of Victim Services at Common Ground.

The program’s funding is by the state of Michigan, through a grant from the Federal Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program.

Common Ground is a nonprofit agency based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. It works around the clock to provide mental health support through hotlines. It also has counseling programs, according to the agency’s website.

“We are excited as we prepare to schedule soft openings in February to welcome the community into the space,” a spokesperson for the United Resiliency team said in an email Monday. “For those with immediate needs, please call the center at 517-853-1075 or the helpline 24/7 at 517-853-1070.”

6 News will update when that information is available about the exact date of opening.

The website for the new center is cgunitedresiliency.org. The center’s helpline is 517-853-1070.