Resources available for sexual assault survivors during quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Victims of sexual or domestic abuse might find it harder to get the help they need during the stay-home order. Here in mid-Michigan, there is always help available.

Shari Montgomery is the Executive Director of House of Promise, a group that houses young women who have experienced sexual abuse or sex trafficked. She says resources are out there during the stay home order.

So far, she says COVID-19 has not changed much for the survivors who are already in House of Promise’s care. But when it comes to helping new survivors, they have to do it on a case-by-case basis to avoid spreading the virus as much as possible.

She says she understands hospitals can be scary–especially now–but wants everyone to know..It is still safer than staying in an abusive situation.

“I think we’re all a little bit concerned about, you know, people in an abusive situation,” Montgomery says. “A lot of times it gets worse when you get into a quarantine like that. And so you know, please, anybody out there, know that just, get to a hospital. Call this hotline number. Someone will get you to a safe place.”

You can reach House of Promise at 517-282-9924, and Ending Violent Encounters (EVE) at 517-372-5572.