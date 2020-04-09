Resources for sexual assault survivors continue during COVID-19

FILE – In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, a woman checks her phone in Orem, Utah. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USAFacts finds that Americans are getting information about government from social media at least as much as from traditional news sources, but few trust what they see and read. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —

Counseling, advocacy and resources for survivors of sexual assault continue to be available during the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline, 855-VOICES4, continues to operate and provide 24/7, free, confidential and anonymous support to survivors of sexual assault, their family, and friends.

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Providing support for Michigan’s survivors of sexual assault is an essential service that remains in place during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Whitmer said. “It’s important to make sure that survivors are aware of these resources – in April and throughout the year.”

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline, 855-VOICES4, was launched in 2018 to provide immediate crisis counseling and referrals to local community-based sexual assault programs and programs that provide sexual assault medical forensic examinations across the state. Last year at the annual Let’s End Campus Sexual Assault summit, Gov. Whitmer announced an expansion to the hotline that now allows survivors to text 866-238-1454 for counseling support.