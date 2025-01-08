LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Hillsdale Community Health Agency urges residents to take the proper steps to reduce the risk of respiratory illness.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports as of Dec. 28, 2024, about 6.3% of emergency department visits and 8.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the state were associated with acute respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

This week, influenza activity in the state is ‘High’ and MDHHS says it isn’t too late to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of severe illness or hospitalization.

“We encourage those at greatest risk for severe illness, including parents of young children, those with multiple health problems, and individuals with weak immune systems, to talk with their provider or call our office to discuss your concerns,” says Dr. Karen Luparello, Medical Director in a news release sent to 6 News.

“Vaccines for Flu, COVID, Pertussis (whooping cough), Pneumonia, and RSV are widely available within our communities, including local pharmacies, physician offices, and at your local health department office.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers ways to stay healthy

MDHHS suggests residents should consider these steps to stay healthy:

Get immunizations

Clean hands and cover coughs

Take steps for cleaner air

If you become sick, it is important to:

Stay home when sick

Get Tested

Seek treatment

Wear a mask