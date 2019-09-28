Restaurant adds sensory tool kits to help diners

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– Imagine that you’re going out to dinner at your favorite restaurant. Now imagine that you cannot handle loud noises, or you’re just too nervous or shy to tell your server exactly what you want to eat.

Lots of people in Michigan and around the country experience these same challenges every single day, and a local Outback Steakhouse wants to make sure that every customer has an optimal experience.

“It was to make sure that anybody and everybody could come into the restaurant,” front of house manager Derick Zanger says.

Sensory kits are popping up in restaurants across the country. They made a debut at Zanger’s restaurant roughly three weeks ago. He says they’ve been a hit so far.

“Usually it’s very positive,” he says. “Even if they don’t have somebody that needs it they ask, can I see it? Just so they know what’s in it.”

The kits have everything from noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys, books and even a visual menu so the user has no trouble ordering what they want.

Zanger got help putting the kits together from his fiancée Sarena Lundy, who works in special education.

“Every person, just like you and I, are different in every way,” Lundy says. “You just have to pay attention, get to know them, and they will let you know what they need when they need it, usually.”

“We want to make sure you know you have the support to come out to a restaurant,” Zanger says. “You’re not going to get looked at differently by my staff, you’re not going to get side-eyes from guests. It’s just we want everybody to be able to come in and have a fantastic experience.”

The sensory kits have already made their way to several mid-Michigan restaurants. Zanger hopes more businesses will follow the trend and do what’s right for their customers.