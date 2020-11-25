Restaurant & Lodging Association launch “Thanksgiving to-go” initiative

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In response to new restrictions limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery, officials with the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association is now introducing a new initiative called: Thanksgiving to-go, a takeout tradition.

This new initiative is intended to aid Michigan`s hospitality industry by encouraging the public to support restaurants, and get takeout as a new Thanksgiving tradition.

In preparation, restaurants and hotels around the state have created special Thanksgiving to-go menus ranging from prepared meals and meal kits, to build-your-own-meal options.