Restaurant owner: City of Lansing has ‘condemned my business’ with road closures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Covid-19 pandemic has been hard enough on small business owners.

Restaurant shutdowns. Then opened. Then closed again. Then opened at 25 percent and now half capacity. But operating at levels significantly less than fully open for more than a year has taken its toll on people like Mike Alexander, owner of Olympic Broil in Lansing.

Now, road construction is adding to its problem.

“In effect, it’s shutting me down,” Alexander said. “I cannot get supplies, I cannot get customers if they close both entrances to Olympic Broil.”

The city is doing work on the bridge that goes over the Grand River, on Grand River Ave. in Lansing. That’s been going off and on since last fall, however the issues started then. Alexander said the city told him it was supposed to be done in September, but they didn’t finish until November.

Now, the city is replacing all the pipes under the road between that bridge and the corner of Grand River and Willow. It’s only a 250-yard stretch, but it goes directly in front of Olympic Broil and now, all three entrances at that intersection are cut off as well.

Meaning, there’s no way to get to Olympic Broil unless you cut through the parking lot of another vacant lot.

It’s already creating problems for Olympic Broil to get its products.

“I was trying to make a delivery here to this restaurant and wasn’t able to get through,” said a delivery driver who didn’t want to share his name. “I had to actually drive up to the barricade drive through the area that they had barricaded off to ask them to let me through to deliver his product to the Olympic Broil.”

This is all exacerbating the problem originally created by the pandemic.

“Difficult year, we already had the Covid thing, we’re struggling enough with that,” Alexander said. “We’re not open inside, we only have drive thru window … it’s just no way…they’ve shut me down basically.”

Alexander wants the city to do one side of the street work at a time in order to leave a road open so cars can get to his restaurant. He says he reached out to the city to request this, but it wasn’t answered.

Instead, last Thursday, they said they would go through with the project.

The city responded to 6 News with a statement on Monday saying in part:

“With this project, based on the sewer and water main work in Grand River, the road cannot remain open while this work is being performed…The City will be performing necessary work on Grand River Avenue as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience and disruption to business operations and customers.

“The work is expected to be complete within four weeks (late April 2021, if not sooner). For almost a year, the City has been in direct communication with impacted businesses and will be providing access to those properties as well as wayfinding signs at multiple public street intersections during the project.”