Restaurant owner in Haslett gives back to the community.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Wednesday morning restaurant owner Denny Emmer arrived to an unlocked door, broken glass, and an emptied-out cash register. His first feeling was not anger- instead, he felt pity for the desperation and need of whoever did this.

“The risk that this person took, there was something wrong. They’re in need of money, they’re in need for their family, they’re not working because of COVID or whatever reason or addiction, they’re still in need. just how far someone would go,” said Emmers.

Instead of pressing charges on the burglars, he and his wife Michelle are now feeding the hungry. “So what we thought what can we do as a community and sort of a focal point to sort of help somebody,” said Emmers.

And with the help of social media and word of mouth, they’ve received a lot of support.

People can call in and donate money to a fund that will be specifically for those who come in seeking a free meal, the restaurant has received over $700.00 in one day.

Denny was raised in Haslett and it’s also where he and his wife live. Giving back through an occasional free meal or even a cup of coffee feels natural to the couple. In their eyes, they’re simply helping out their neighbor.

“We look at this as sort of our community our family. again, if someone comes over you give them a cup of coffee,” said Emmers.

The couple said helping the community is their mission and if anyone wants to help- all they have to do is call.