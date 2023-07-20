LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Word on the street is, it’s the first Afghanistan-style restaurant in Michigan — and it’s set to open right here in Lansing.

“We’ve been traveling, believe it or not, to Canada to get some Afghan food,” said Mina Mahmood.

Mahmood and her family are opening the new restaurant, Noosh.

“Noosh is a word that we would say as we are eating, so almost a ‘bon appetit’ kind of word,” Mahmood said.

Mahmood said she didn’t see any food around that she recognized from her childhood, so she decided to serve some up.

“With all the Afghan refugees coming in, we have over 300 families that have just moved in the last two years. So our family has been trying to work with something, because sometimes you just crave something you grew up with,” Mahmood said.

Mahmood says Afghan-style food is a mix between Middle Eastern and Indian cuisine. Most dishes are served with brown rice and a side of beef or pork, including their signature dish — qabli plow.

“It’s brown rice, its cooked in the broth, and we top it off with some sautéed raisins and carrots with some other spices like cardoon and stuff like that,” said Mahmood.

Her family hopes Noosh will become a home away from home for the hundreds of Afghanistan refugees who now call Michigan home.

“With the new generation coming in, all the 18 and 20-year-olds that don’t really know how to cook yet. They have moved here after the fall of the government in Afghanistan. I’m just hoping we can provide some kind of comfort, maybe a little touch of home for everybody,” said Mahmood.

The restaurant is at 603 North Waverly Road. Their opening day is Saturday, July 22.