LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Restaurant workers claim a flat-rate minimum wage and an end to the tipped-wage system would be bad for business.

These workers feel that if this new pay system were to go into effect, their patrons would feel like they don’t have to tip for service anymore, which would lead to lower wages than they would have gotten through tips.

Concerns echoed around Lansing on Tuesday as servers and bartenders gathered to share their stories just two days before the Michigan Supreme Court gears up for oral arguments about the topic.

Groups like ‘Mothering Justice’ are behind these efforts and added that they’re fighting to help everyone earn a livable wage.

“We are really excited because we believe that this is the day that we can put our case forward, put the case forward for the Michigan people, the volunteers, the citizens who stood up and said that this is needed,” Executive Director of Mothering Justice Danielle Atkinson said.

While Atkinson claimed that a consistent minimum wage is what Michiganders want — not everyone fits the bill.

“The wages that servers make through tips is well worth it and deserved,” Brandy Bell, who works at Anna’s House in Okemos.

Bell was among the group of restaurant workers that came to Tuesday’s roundtable in Lansing with a call to keep the tipped-wage system how it is.

“Servers deserve to make their money through their tips. It’s a service that’s truly based on hospitality and your attitude and I feel we deserve to be paid how people have their experience at our establishment,” Bell added.

Her coworker, Bailey McGlinchey, said that the efforts would do more harm than good and added that the volume of work one day might not be the same as another.

“What you don’t understand until you’re in the service industry is that there’s no logical way to pay a flat consistent rate of, you know, $12 an hour, $14 an hour to gauge serving work. Because how would you pay the same for a Monday during off-peak hours versus a Sunday during rush hours,” McGlinchey said.

Meanwhile, Atkinson said they’re just trying to make it so everyone can live comfortably.

“Do you get the right shift? Are you in a service environment where people are tipping well? Did your customer have a good day? There’s so many variables on whether or not you’re going to end the day with a paycheck that will help you meet your needs,” the executive director said.

Oral arguments before the Michigan Supreme Court are set to begin on Thursday with a decision to come in the months following.