Restaurants and bars preparing for more people

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Businesses throughout Lansing saw a lot more foot traffic today because of the long Memorial Day weekend and they’re preparing to see even more.

In 2020 many places missed out on the Memorial Day rush since restaurants and bars were only allowed to do carry out due to the pandemic.



The manager of El Azteco, Hunter Gushurst says today, a little after noon is when they got their first surge of customers.



Gushurst says within the past few weeks the restaurant has been reaching their capacity limit and are looking to hire more staff as things begin to fully reopen.

“We can’t even hold as many people that wanna come in, we’re on a wait list almost every night it’s a good feeling obviously, love seeing a lot of business not just for us, but everywhere in town definitely starting to feel like we’re getting back to normal.”

Starting tomorrow the curfew on restaurants and bars will be lifted, as well as the outdoor capacity. Places will be able to operate at an indoor capacity of 50%.

This makes many people- especially college students like Brianna Aiello very excited to catch up on many missed events. “I haven’t been able to get much of a college experience as other Spartans were able to get, I mean I was 21 before the pandemic started, but not by much, it was right before it all happened so I wasn’t able to celebrate with my friends, wasn’t able to celebrate their birthday’s, I’m excited to go out and do some karaoke,” says Aiello.