Restaurants & bars reopen for sit-down dining

Restaurants and bars are back in business.



As El Azteco opens their doors, their loyal customers return.



“I had to come up because my daughter said please get me some cheese dip, get me some chile Verde burritos.” Said Matt Kauffman, Customer.



Most people chose to sit outside and the great weather wasn’t the only reason.

“We love the patio and I feel like the patio is the safest way to go right now.”



“I will be wearing a mask wherever I go, when I’m outside I usually don’t have it on. But I always have it with me and I’m going to be social distancing with that at the same time so I’m not going to be in crowded areas.” Said Peyton Thein, Customer.

Peyton Thien says restaurants reopening was long over due.

“This isolating experience has been really, really tough. I think mine and everyone else’s mental health and I think this is a perfect opportunity to get that to be better at this point.” Thein added.

Right down the street at Peanut Barrel, they say reopening today was a must.

“Our curbside, ally side revenue was growing a little. It still wasn’t near enough to cover all the expenses, but it kept us at the game and it kept us working a little bit.” Said Joe Bell, Owner, Peanut Barrel.