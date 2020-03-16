Restaurants feeling the impact from the coronavirus

Tomorrow was supposed to be the busiest days of the year bars all across Michigan.



That all changed in an instant when restaurants and bars were told to close their doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



The new order went into affect at 3:00 P.M.



While some of us are worried about missing out on the St. Paddy’s Day fun.



Others are just worried about keeping their jobs.



A bar manager from Lansing Brewing Company, who say it’s too early to tell what is going to happen with jobs.



“I think everybody would be wise to worry, so temper your expectations and my personal approach is to avoid fear and panic. But to be concerned about the gravity of the situation and be realistic.” Said Daniel Tucker.



While the doors will be closing, most restaurants plan to offer carry out deal options or even delivery for people.



While the doors will be closing, most restaurants plan to offer carry out deal options or even delivery for people.



“Business levels have been down for the next week, since the coronavirus has come into the united states and a bigger story. The impact of the NCAA, the shut downs of the restaurants obviously with St Patricks day coming up, is going to be a huge impact on our well-being.” said Chuck Schofield, General Manager for Urban Feast



Michigan is following the lead– of Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts and Washington, where bars and restaurants are closed too.