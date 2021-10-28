Restaurants prepare for the MSU and U of M game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Restaurants in East Lansing are gearing up for game day by adding more staff and buying more ingredients.

“We have 15 employees and everybody has to work. We are expecting over 500 pounds of cheese, mozzarella cheese. 300 pounds of flour. We’re expecting to be here till three in the morning. 15-16 hour shift. We are very excited for that,” said Vackis Nicolaou of Georgio’s Pizza.

He added that he expects his locations on Grand River Ave. will be packed with students and fans enjoying pizza and watching the game on TV. The two locations are all hands on deck ahead of the game.

Nicolaou says that he hopes that this is a sign people are going to be able to gather again more often after more than a year into the pandemic.