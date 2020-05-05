Restaurants turn to carryout, curbside for Cinco De Mayo

It should be one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, but while bars and restaurants remain closed across the state, some owners still want to give people the chance to celebrate Cinco de Mayo… even if they have to do it at home.

This time of the year the streets are usually crowded with people celebrating Cinco de Mayo and MSU students having one last hurrah after graduation. This year that is not the case.

“Were probably down roughly 90 percent of our revenue right now. This year it would’ve been Cinco de mayo..right after the graduation..on a taco Tuesday,” Johnny Vlahakis General Manager and Owner at El Azteco said.

But the fiesta must go on.



“We’re doing take out and curbside,” Vlahakis said.



Johnny Vlahakis owns El Azteco. He says they had to do something different.

“We’re giving away t-shirts and gift cards for all customers that come in to pick up an order tomorrow. “



Over at Acapulco Mexican grill..

“We’re expecting our sales to be a fifth or a fourth of what they usually are at a Cinco de mayo,” Owner Carlos Vera said.

Just like El Azteco, they’re getting creative.



“We’re providing family meals..so you can do a fiesta at your house..you can do tacos burritos or whatever you desire. Were also doing our margarita mix since we can’t sell alcohol to carry out.”



Both owners say they are thankful to their customers who continue to support them.