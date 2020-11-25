Restoration moving forward at Notre Dame cathedral

Fire fighters brigade work to extinguish the blaze at the Gothic St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral, in Nantes, western France, Saturday, July 18, 2020. The fire broke, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its two towers of the 15th century, which also suffered a serious fire in 1972. The fire is bringing back memories of the devastating blaze in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year that destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire and threatened to topple the medieval monument. (AP Photo/Laetitia Notarianni)

Paris, France (WLNS)–There’s some good news today for lovers of old architecture and history. Restorers at the fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris have completed a major piece of work,

by successfully removing all the roof scaffolding.

The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the church to fall down.

When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15th last year, the cathedral was already under restoration. Officials were worried that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.