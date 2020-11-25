Restoration moving forward at Notre Dame cathedral

Paris, France (WLNS)–There’s some good news today for lovers of old architecture and history. Restorers at the fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris have completed a major piece of work,
by successfully removing all the roof scaffolding.
The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the church to fall down.
When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15th last year, the cathedral was already under restoration. Officials were worried that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.