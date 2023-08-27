LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Consumers Energy has issued an update Sunday afternoon on the progress the company is making with power restoration to homes and businesses following Thursday night’s tornadoes and thunderstorms.

The state’s largest electric utility announced around 4 p.m. that most customers’ power would be restored by the end of Sunday, but that the hardest-hit communities’ power would be restored by the end of Monday.

The communities to which Consumers said it intends to restore power by the end of the day Monday are as follows:

Kent County, including Plainfield, Walker, Rockford, Lowell and surrounding areas

Ionia County, including Saranac, Clarksville and surrounding areas

Ingham County, including Stockbridge and the surrounding area

Eaton County, including Grand Ledge, Dimondale, Potterville and surrounding areas

Jackson County, including Jackson, Napoleon, Brooklyn and surrounding areas

Livingston County, including Cohoctah Township, Deerfield Township and surrounding areas

“Because of severe damage, we regret that some of our hardest-hit communities will see power restored Monday, but we’re working to ensure most customers will finish the weekend with power,” said Greg Salisbury, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge of restoration. “I thank our customers and communities for their patience as we continue working around the clock.”

In addition, the utility said, crews are “making every effort” to restore power to schools by the end of Sunday. Consumers will contact schools to which power can’t be restored Sunday because of severe storm impacts, the company said.

You can check the status of Consumers Energy power outages here. You can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message by texting ‘REG’ to 232273 or visiting here.