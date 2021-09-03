Resurrection School in Lansing files temporary restraining order against Ingham County mask mandate

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Resurrection School, a private catholic school in Lansing, has filed a temporary restraining order against Ingham County’s mask mandate.

“This action is consistent with our commitment to honor the freedom of families to make decisions on their own about mask wearing, in keeping with our Catholic faith as the primary educators of their children,”

the school said in an email.

The restraining order covers two orders issued by the Ingham County Health Department, one which requires masks for PreK-12 schools and the other covers quarantine procedures for schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.