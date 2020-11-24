Retailers Association reports October sales down from September

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New numbers show sales for Michigan retailers dropped in October when compared to September and the CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association hopes our current health order doesn’t derail it even further.

There is some optimism from retailers because despite the October retail index survey for Michigan dropping to 52.4 from 63.7 in September — it’s above 50, which according to MRA officials, index values above 50 generally indicate positive activity.

Also with early holiday shopping now underway, and national retail sales increasing, 45% of retailers in the survey predict their sales will continue to rise through the end of 2020.