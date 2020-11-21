Retailers encouraging people not to panic buy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Food, supplies, and toilet paper are once again flying off store shelves, but the officials at Meijer and the Michigan Retailers Association are urging people to shop as normal.

Michigan Retailers Association Spokesperson Meegan Holland said, “Slow down a bit. Be a good neighbor. Buy only what you need which could be a weeks worth or perhaps two weeks worth at the most.”

Now is not the time for overbuying and stockpiling says Holland with the Michigan Retailers Association and, “If we have a lot of panic buying, that is going to be a big glitch in the supply chain.”

Right now, The CEO of Meijer said Michigan has an ample supply of food products and other items. but this can all change when people panic buy.

“If you clear out the toilet paper aisle of the wipes aisle it really takes away from your neighbor to be able to function well,” said Holland.

If you are uneasy about shopping in person, Holland encourages people to use the curbside pick up and home delivery options.

“A personal shopper’s only going to be able to load up a certain amount good so just order what you need, get them delivered to your door, or drive up to the store and pick it up there,” she said. “It’s a good way to do it. It keeps you safe and it keeps that supply chain running.”