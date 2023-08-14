LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A woman’s life is left in shambles after her car was stolen and she was assaulted.

A 73-year-old retired nurse is still in shock after her car was stolen while driving for Uber.

It was like any normal night but when Maureen Belcher dropped off her last set of passengers, they assaulted her and threatened to take her life.

“I see it every time I talk about it,” Belcher said.

Belcher has been reliving the moment she was robbed every day. She says last Monday at two in the morning, she received a notification from a girl who needed to get picked up from an apartment complex in Lansing.

Knowing she would make more money on a late-night trip, she accepted. When she arrived, there was no woman but three men.

“I said, ‘Well, you’re not who is on my phone.’ They said, ‘It was my sister.’ And that happens a lot — that someone else will call for somebody,” Belcher said.

After the men provided Belcher with the right destination, she ended up letting them into her 2013 Lincoln MKX. Five minutes later, when they arrived at this trailer park, she says one of the men stole her phone and the other ripped her out of the car.

“I was so scared. I couldn’t run and he looked at me and said, ‘If you don’t tell me the code to your phone, we will shoot you and kill you.’”

Fearing for her life, she gave the man the code and then she says they made off with her car.

Belcher says two women at this trailer helped her and that police caught the suspects shortly afterwards using the Find My iPhone app.

To her surprise, she says the men went right back to where she picked them up.

“They were not very smart, I guess,” Belcher said.

Police found her car but without her ID, she can’t it pick up from the impound lot.

And with no credit cards, she says she hasn’t been able to pay her bills.

“My son has been lending me money to buy groceries and stuff, because I have no way to access my money yet,” Belcher said.

Even after being robbed, Belcher is still considering going back to Uber.

On top of this, she is also facing a high deductible from her insurance company.