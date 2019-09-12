Retired Mason firefighter shares story of responding to 9/11

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– Thomas Sherwood is one of four Mason firefighters that headed to New York City to help after 9/11.

Mason firefighters Thomas Sherwood, Larry Martin, Bob Woodland and Brian Ball all left the comfort of their communities to head over to NYC on September 12th, 2001.

Sherwood said they spent three days at ground zero with his fellow workers and he says at times, it was tough.

“You have to decide, well, why am I here? It’s a job that somebody’s got to do. So you step in and do your job and put all that in the back of your mind,” said Sherwood.

He says there’s a lot of memories from those few days, but if the nation faced another, he wouldn’t hesitate to respond.

“Oh, I’d do it again in a heart beat, if we had another situation in this country, I’d be gone. It’s just something that I have to do,” said Sherwood.

Even 18 years later, Sherwood says there’s still things that bring back memories of those days in September 2001.

“One thing that I think about a lot, it still plays in my head, cause I heard a lot of it while we were there, for each and every fire fighter they removed, or police officer you always heard the taps being played in the background,” said Sherwood “that still is probably one of the most emotional things to me, is hearing them, whether it be here or wherever, it just kind of gives ya a chill.”