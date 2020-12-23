Retired MA state police horse rescued after falling through ice

(WLNS) — Firefighters, animal control officers, and emergency medical workers responded to a frozen pond in Massachusetts to help an animal in need.

They were called to rescue a horse that fell into the chilly water. It was a retired Massachusetts state police horse. It fell into the half-frozen body of water while trying to cross.

The rescuers spent more than an hour chopping through the ice and they had to make a path back to shore for the horse.

It was then able to climb out of the water on its own.