Retired MA state police horse rescued after falling through ice

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WLNS) — Firefighters, animal control officers, and emergency medical workers responded to a frozen pond in Massachusetts to help an animal in need.

They were called to rescue a horse that fell into the chilly water. It was a retired Massachusetts state police horse. It fell into the half-frozen body of water while trying to cross.

The rescuers spent more than an hour chopping through the ice and they had to make a path back to shore for the horse.

It was then able to climb out of the water on its own.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 6 Radar