RETRACTION: 6 News has not projected a winner in the Jackson mayoral election

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A test post created by 6 News projecting Daniel Mahoney as the next mayor of Jackson was inadvertently posted to our website. Third-party apps such as Newsbreak automatically sent the post out as a notification.

6 News apologizes for any confusion this has caused. The post – which began with the words “DO NOT PUBLISH” – was not accurate and was only a test post created as a template before the election.

WLNS HAS NOT announced a winner, nor have the polls closed, nor was it meant for public viewing. The post was meant to be edited with the accurate winner and vote totals before publishing.

An error caused the post to be published to our website, but WLNS TV 6 did not send the post as a push notification.