EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Returning to the place of a mass shooting–it’s what Michigan State University is allowing students to do come spring semester of 2024.

Classes are set to resume in the building where two students were shot and killed in a mass shooting in February. It’s causing controversary on campus.

Students and administrators do not seem to be on the same page regarding the return to Berkey Hall.

“We haven’t even hit one year yet, and they want us to go back next semester,” said Joseph Kesto, president of March for Our Lives MSU.

“Keep Students Out”–it’s the message 6 News heard today on campus. They are echoing what student-led organization Spartans Against Gun Violence is saying–that students want the building’s doors to stay shut.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

“They didn’t even acknowledge students or get students’ opinions before taking this route,” said Kesto. He said the administration should allow students to “heal on their own time.”

In a survey that got 600 responses, 90% of those said they’d rather not walk down Berkey’s halls again yet.

“It’s hard, especially when you have to go back to a building where your own classmates were killed; it’s obviously not something that’s easy,” said MSU student Anna Alexander.

MSU administrators released a statement Monday, saying that after thoughtful conversations that included students, they had agreed on a phased approach to reopening the building–and that there are options for students who don’t want to reenter the space.

“There is no opportune time to fully open the building,” administrators said in Monday’s statement.

Questions remain on whether virtual classes will be available, and how it the reopening may affect students who have required classes in the building.

Spartans Against Gun Violence is calling on students make their voices heard at the MSU Board of Trustees meeting this Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 a.m.